Source: IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith / Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department announced Saturday that their Battalion Chief Barry Riddle died in the morning unexpectedly on his way to work.

Riddle was the Chief for Battalion 4 C shift and worked for the department since February of 1986.

He left behind his wife, Cheryl, sons Nicholas and Jacob, and the whole Riddle family.

“For all of us who served with Barry, we are deeply saddened by his loss,” Indianapolis Fire Department Chief Ernest Malone said. “He will be sorely missed.”

IFD Battalion Chief Dies Unexpectedly on Way to Work was originally published on wibc.com