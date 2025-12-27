(PHOTO: Rob Connett/WIBC)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg High School marching band is heading to Pasadena, California, to perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

The Sound of Brownsburg marching band is made up of 200 members who will get to march in the 137th edition of the parade on New Year’s Day. An estimated 700,000 people are expected to be in attendance, with millions more watching from around the world.

The school applied to march in this year’s Rose Parade in 2024. The group has committed countless hours of practice to prepare for this moment.

“I love being with all these wonderful people and I’m super proud of the work we’ve done so far,” senior and head drummer Daniel Flora told WISH-TV.

This isn’t the first time Brownsburg has participated in a nationwide event like this. Four years ago, the band marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Brownsburg High School will join Indiana University’s Marching Hundred band as the two bands from the Hoosier state taking part in the parade.

The band will hop on a 3 a.m. flight to travel to California on Monday.

No. 1 Indiana takes on ninth-ranked Alabama in the 112th Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1. The College Football Playoff quarterfinal kicks off at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Brownsburg Band to Perform in Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena was originally published on wibc.com