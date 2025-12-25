Source: Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Secrets Behind the Iconic ‘Single Ladies’ Dance Moves: Beyoncé Reveals All

Choreographer Frank Gatson revealed on a dance podcast that Jay-Z invented the iconic hand gesture from Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” music video during a conversation about women wanting a ring. Gatson incorporated the move into the choreography for the 2008 video, which became widely recognized and copied in pop culture. The dance routines were inspired by Bob Fosse’s work, particularly a 1960s project with Gwen Verdon called “Mexican Breakfast.” Gatson emphasized Jay-Z’s contribution to the gesture and argued that he deserves credit for inventing it. Source: https://foxy99.com/2025/12/24/jay-z-created-hand-gesture-for-beyonces-single-ladies-video-choreographer-says