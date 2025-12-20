Listen Live
Person Killed in Shooting on Indy's Northwest Side

IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting from early Saturday morning

Published on December 20, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on Indy’s northwest side early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3900 Bonn Drive at around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released as IMPD investigates the incident.

Person Killed in Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side was originally published on wibc.com

