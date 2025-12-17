B2K and Bow Wow Announce 2026 “Boys 4 Life Tour” Dates

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Early 2000s R&B and hip-hop fans are in for a major treat.

B2K is officially reuniting once again for a co-headlining tour with Bow Wow, announcing the 2026 “Boys 4 Life Tour.”

Powered by Black Promoters Collective, the 28-city arena run kicks off February 12, 2026, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, and wraps up April 19 at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.

The tour will bring the longtime collaborators back together on stage more than two decades after they first joined forces on 2002’s Scream Tour II.

Along the way, the tour will stop in major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Houston.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Joining B2K and Bow Wow as special guests are a stacked lineup of early-2000s favorites, including Amerie, Pretty Ricky, Jeremih, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz, Waka Flocka Flame, and Young Joc.

Named after “Boys 4 Life,” a fan-favorite track from B2K’s Pandemonium! album, the tour was first teased when the group made a surprise reunion appearance at the 2025 BET Awards.

Omarion explained that the reunion feels like a continuation of their original journey, sharing that the group is focused on authenticity and honoring their legacy.

He is also preparing to release his upcoming solo album, O2, in 2026.

Bow Wow, who recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut album Beware of Dog, shared that the tour is long overdue and designed to give fans the nostalgic experience they’ve been waiting for.

Fans can expect a deeper dive into B2K’s catalog this time around.

Omarion previously teased that the group plans to bring back the energy of their earliest performances while including more deep cuts

Fellow member Raz-B added that the tour represents the true essence of B2K and challenges the group creatively.

According to a press release, new albums from both B2K and Bow Wow are also expected to arrive in February 2026 via BPC Music Group.

RELATED: Bow Wow Reveals Karrine Steffans AKA SuperHead Taught Him How to Do Laundry