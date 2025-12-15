Source: Getty/@arturoholmesphotos

Mariah Carey Breakup Leaves Anderson .Paak in His Feelings

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly a year together. The split was described as a clean break with no cheating or scandal involved. Sources suggest that the romance naturally “fizzled out,” leaving Anderson devastated while Mariah is said to be in great spirits. Mariah’s diva-like exit from the relationship right before Christmas has left fans speculating about a potential heartbreak anthem from Anderson .Paak. while Mariah is back on her throne, ready for holiday specials and surprise drops. Source: https://eurweb.com/mariah-carey-breakup/