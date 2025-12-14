Kentucky Dominates Second Half, Knocks Off Hoosiers 72-60

Icon Sportswire

LEXINGTON, KY.–The Kentucky Wildcats erased a.nine point deficit and used a second half turnaround to knock off the Indiana Hoosiers at Rupp Arena Saturday night 72-60.

After falling behind to Indiana at halftime 39-32, Kentucky outscored the Hoosiers 40-21 in the second half.

The Hoosiers were doomed by 18 turnovers that led to 23 Kentucky points. Kentucky’s bench outscored Indiana’s bench 42-13. They outscored Indiana in the paint 36-18. Kentucky had 18 second chance points to Indiana’s 6.

Indiana didn’t score a field goal for the final 3:42.

10 players played for Kentucky and nine of them scored. They were led in scoring by Mouhamed Dioubate who had 14 points.

The Hoosiers were also plagued by foul trouble. Four Indiana players had four fouls and Tucker DeVries fouled out with 15 points. Lamar Wilkerson also scored 15 for Indiana.

With the loss, Indiana drops to 8-3 on the year. They are back in action against Chicago State at 1 pm on December 20. Pregame coverage starts at noon on 93.1 WIBC.

