The Fix: SZA & More Push Back on Political Use of Their Music

SZA Calls Out the White House Over Unauthorized Music Use

When SZA speaks, the culture listens. And this week, she made it very clear that her music is not a tool for political messaging. The conversation erupted after the White House shared a video promoting immigration enforcement and used her song “Big Boys” without permission. Once the clip started making its rounds online, SZA jumped on X and called the move “evil and boring,” sparking an immediate wave of reactions. The SZA political music use moment quickly became one of the week’s biggest trending topics.

A Bigger Issue for Urbanand Other Artists

SZA’s response wasn’t just about one video — it spoke to something deeper. Many urban artists have long expressed frustration with their music being placed in political or government messaging without consent. So, when SZA stepped up and called it out directly, her fans felt every word. Additionally, the SZA political music use controversy reopened conversations about creative ownership and cultural respect.

Other artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have pushed back against similar situations. However, SZA’s message resonated differently. Her music carries emotional honesty and personal storytelling that fans fiercely protect. Because of this, seeing her art placed in a political narrative felt wrong to many.

Why Artists Are Pushing for More Control

Music is more than background noise — it holds identity, emotion, and lived experience. Therefore, when political institutions use that work without approval, artists feel misrepresented. The SZA political music use backlash highlighted exactly why many creatives want stronger boundaries and better legal protections.

SZA’s stance represents a growing shift. More artists are speaking up, demanding respect for their work, and making it clear that unauthorized use will not be tolerated. This is especially true for Black and urban artists, whose voices and artistry have historically been used without acknowledgment or permission.