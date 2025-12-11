Serena Williams Steps Into a New Arena

Serena Williams Expands Her Legacy With a New Prime Series

Serena Williams is stepping onto a brand-new court, and this time, it’s not tennis — it’s television. Her upcoming Prime series, The CEO Club, premieres February 23, 2026, and it already has everyone talking. Serena leads the show alongside six powerhouse women who are juggling leadership, family, and real life, all while staying anchored in their purpose.

A Circle of Women Built on Power and Truth

Instead of focusing on competition, Serena brings these women together for honest conversations about success and the sacrifices behind it. She shared that creating this circle has been incredibly special, and fans can feel the authenticity already. Each episode promises inspiration, transparency, and the kind of wisdom that only comes from women who have lived boldly.

A Must-Watch for Women Who Lead

With Serena guiding the table, this series feels less like a show and more like a masterclass in resilience. I’m already adding The CEO Club to my must-watch list because we rarely get to see leadership, motherhood, ambition, and grace woven together through voices this powerful.