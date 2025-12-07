Man Shot and Killed at a BP Gas Station

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed at a gas station near the north side of Indianapolis late Saturday.

Police arrived at a BP gas station on West 38th Street, near Westhaven Drive, finding the man shot after 7:45 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital in bad shape, where he later died.

No suspects have been reported at this time.

