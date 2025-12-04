Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Colts Nominate CB Kenny Moore II For 2025 Walter Payton Man Of the Year Award

The Indianapolis Colts have announced cornerback Kenny Moore II as their nominee for the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

This prestigious honor recognizes NFL players who excel both on and off the field, celebrating their commitment to community service and leadership.

For Moore, this marks the third time he has been selected as the Colts’ nominee, a testament to his consistent impact as both a player and a role model.

On the field, Moore has established himself as one of the league’s most dependable slot cornerbacks, earning respect for his skill, work ethic, and leadership.

However, it’s his contributions off the field that truly set him apart.

In 2022, Moore founded the ‘Love One Foundation,’ an organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others.

The foundation focuses on several key areas, including youth football camps, educational leadership, disaster relief, global outreach, and mental health awareness.

Through these initiatives, Moore has demonstrated a deep commitment to uplifting his community and inspiring positive change.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is one of the NFL’s most prestigious honors, celebrating players who embody the values of character, philanthropy, and excellence.

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony on February 5th, 2025. Last year’s award went to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead, and Moore now has the opportunity to join the ranks of NFL players who have made a lasting impact both on and off the field.

Moore’s nomination highlights his dedication to using his platform for good, balancing his responsibilities as a top-tier athlete with his passion for giving back.

As the Colts’ representative, he continues to inspire both his teammates and fans with his unwavering commitment to excellence and service.

Colts Nominate CB Kenny Moore II For 2025 Walter Payton Man Of the Year Award was originally published on 1075thefan.com