2 Chainz and his son Halo are collaborating with Zaxby’s for the “12 Days (Chainz) of Saucemas”

2 Chainz Zaxby's Commercial Brings Holiday Cheer

Published on December 3, 2025

2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022
Source: @JustinMyView / Reach Media

2 Chainz and his son, Halo, are spreading holiday cheer with the “12 Days (Chainz) of Saucemas” campaign in partnership with Zaxby’s. The father-son duo is creating daily videos featuring exclusive rewards and custom chains to celebrate the holiday season. This collaboration showcases 2 Chainz’s commitment to building generational wealth and involving his family in his projects. The campaign aims to bring joy to fans and highlight the bond between 2 Chainz, Halo, and the Georgia-based restaurant chain. Stay tuned for more festive content and special appearances from Zaxby’s Sauce Boss Omar Epps on social media platforms. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/2-chainz-proves-family-biz-runs-deep-with-son-halo-the-12-days-of-saucemas/

