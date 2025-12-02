Source: Rious Photography / Rious Photography

T-Pain Reveals Why He Wouldn’t Do the Super Bowl Halftime Show if Offered by Jay-Z

T-Pain, the two-time Grammy winner known for hits like Buy U a Drank and Bartender, recently revealed that he would turn down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show if offered. Despite the honor and exposure, T-Pain cited the pressure of condensing 20 years of hit records into a 15-minute performance as a major concern. While the decision may seem surprising, the lack of payment from the NFL for halftime performances and the potential for financial losses or public scrutiny if things go wrong are factors to consider. However, a Super Bowl performance could significantly boost T-Pain’s brand and earnings in the long run, making it a tempting opportunity for the artist. Source: https://thesportsrush.com/nfl-news-t-pain-reveals-why-he-wouldnt-do-the-super-bowl-halftime-show-if-offered-by-jay-z