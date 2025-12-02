Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Lizzo Says She Used Her Weight As “Protective Sheild”

Lizzo opened up about her struggles with emotional trauma and public scandal in fall 2023, revealing how it led to suicidal thoughts and unintentional weight loss. The Grammy-winning artist detailed a mental health crisis triggered by public scrutiny and personal betrayal, following a lawsuit filed by former backup dancers. Lizzo turned to pilates as a coping mechanism and unintentionally lost weight in the process. Despite facing criticism over her appearance, she now weighs over 200 pounds and is proud of herself regardless of the number on the scale. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/lizzo-says-she-used-her-weight-as-protective-sheild/