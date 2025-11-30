Source: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC / Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC

This is how much Mariah Carey makes from her signature Christmas song

Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to be a holiday favorite, earning the singer an estimated $2.5 to $3 million in royalties each year. The song has generated over $60 million in royalties since its release and is the most-streamed holiday track of all time. In 2021, it became the first holiday song to win the RIAA’s Diamond Award for 10 million sales and streaming units in the U.S. Carey’s annual festive tour and social media posts signal the start of the holiday season for many fans. Source: https://www.the-independent.com/arts-entertainment/music/news/mariah-carey-all-i-want-for-christmas-song-royalties-b2874801.html