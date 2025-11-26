Source: Courtesy / pgLang

Kendrick Lamar Movie From South Park Creators Delayed

The highly-anticipated collaboration between Kendrick Lamar, Trey Parker, and Matt Stone for an untitled live-action comedy film has been delayed indefinitely from its original March 20, 2026 release date. The movie, written by Vernon Chatman, has little information available, leaving fans curious about the involvement of the producers in the film. Originally scheduled for July 4, 2025, the delay has sparked speculation about a possible connection to Team America: World Police. Despite the setback, the production teams are working diligently to ensure the movie meets expectations before its eventual release. Source: https://www.macon.com/living/article313060144.html