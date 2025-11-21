Listen Live
Mystikal Denied Bond Again; Stuck In Jail Until 2026

Published on November 20, 2025

Rapper Mystikal was denied bond in a rape case and will remain incarcerated until his 2026 trial, where he faces charges including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, and false imprisonment. Despite emotional pleas from his mother and business manager, a Louisiana judge ruled against his release. Mystikal, who has a history of criminal allegations, served time for sexual battery in 2003 and was previously charged with rape in 2017. If convicted in the current case, he could face a mandatory life sentence under Louisiana law.  Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/mystikal-denied-bond-again-stuck-in-jail-until-2026/

