Woman Gives Birth In Truck Minutes After Being Discharged From Indiana Hospital

Woman Gives Birth In Truck Minutes After Being Discharged From Indiana Hospital

In a shocking incident, Mercedes Wells, a 38-year-old mother from Chicago, gave birth on the side of the road after being discharged from Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital in Indiana.

Published on November 19, 2025

Hospital corridor
Source: gerenme / Getty

Woman Gives Birth In Truck Minutes After Being Discharged From Indiana Hospital

In a shocking incident, Mercedes Wells, a 38-year-old mother from Chicago, gave birth on the side of the road after being discharged from Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital in Indiana.

The hospital staff reportedly told her to go home and wait for her labor to progress, despite her pleas that she was in active labor.

Mercedes, who was visiting Indiana two weeks before her due date, spent six hours at the hospital before being discharged.

Her contractions were just one minute apart when she and her husband, Leon, were forced to leave.

Eight minutes into their drive to another hospital, Mercedes gave birth in their truck.

Leon delivered their daughter, Alena, wrapping her in a blanket and placing her on Mercedes’ chest before continuing to Munster Community Hospital for further care.

The family expressed outrage over the hospital’s handling of the situation.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1509191830329513

Mercedes’ sister-in-law, Cherise Thompson, described the ordeal as deeply distressing, stating that Mercedes begged the nurse to acknowledge her pain and contractions.

The family is now calling for accountability, including changes in hospital protocols and the dismissal of the nurse involved.

Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Raymond Grady issued a statement acknowledging the incident and confirming an ongoing investigation.

He emphasized that the hospital’s values include respect for life and compassionate care, but noted that privacy laws limit their ability to comment further.

Mercedes and her family hope their experience will lead to systemic changes to prevent similar incidents.

Despite the traumatic experience, both mother and baby are reportedly doing well.

