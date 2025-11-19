Source: Getty/Urban One

Ne-Yo Joins Alicia Keys’ Hit Musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ for His Broadway Debut

Ne-Yo is set to make his Broadway debut in the Alicia Keys-crafted musical “Hell’s Kitchen” as the character “Davis” starting December 4, 2025. The R&B artist expressed his excitement for this new storytelling opportunity and joining a world filled with soul and grit. Alicia Keys welcomed Ne-Yo into the cast, highlighting the added magic he will bring to the production. With a talented cast and creative team, “Hell’s Kitchen” continues to establish itself as a culturally rich Broadway production. Rush tickets will be available for fans to experience Ne-Yo’s debut up close. Source: https://www.bet.com/article/g8we1f/ne-yo-joins-alicia-keys-hit-musical-hells-kitchen-for-his-broadway-debut