The Best Man: Unfinished Business — A New Era for a Beloved Franchise

The Best Man Unfinished Business review conversations are taking off—and for good reason. Malcolm D. Lee, the visionary behind one of the most beloved Black film franchises of our time, has stepped into a new role as author. With The Best Man: Unfinished Business, he expands the world we thought we knew, deepens the character arcs we’ve held onto for years, and sets up a future that feels rich with possibility.

As someone who’s followed this franchise from the beginning, this book feels like a reunion and a reset. Lee brings his familiar blend of friendship, tension, humor, and heart—except now, the storytelling is more intimate. Through the page instead of the screen, we get access to what the characters think, not just what they say. And trust me: this shift gives the drama a whole new life.

Without giving too much away, there’s a cliffhanger at the end that is absolutely deliberate. You can feel Lee positioning us for something bigger. During his recent book talk, he teased that this is not the end—and if this is the first of a planned trilogy, we’re witnessing the rebirth of a franchise.

Honestly? I wouldn’t be surprised if all three books become the blueprint for the next streaming series or even another film. The world is ready, and the fans are hungry.

If you’ve loved these characters for decades, The Best Man: Unfinished Business review discussions are calling your name. Dive in now… because the next chapter is already stirring.