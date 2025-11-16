Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Howard Hotties Who Turned Heads At Homecoming 2025

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025

Howard Hotties who stunned at this year's star-studded Homecoming in D.C.

Published on November 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
1 of 38

Hottie U, you know!

Howard University Homecoming 2025

Source: IG: @laniluvyy

The Mecca Howard University continued its storied Homecoming tradition with another star-studded spectacle bustling with BIG BISON ENERGY, eye-catching fashions, and (arguably) the baddest alumni you’ll see on an HBCU campus.

Founded in 1867, the private research university serves over 14,000 students with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service while producing more on-campus Black Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the U.S.

For the second year in a row, the prestigious institution was recognized by Forbes as the #1 HBCU in the nation, according to its 2026 America’s Top Colleges rankings.

The annual list showcases 500 colleges “that produce successful, high-earning and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.”

With a legacy steeped in excellence, it’s no surprise that billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $80 million to the university, marking one of the largest single donations in the school’s 158-year history.

“This historic investment will not only help maintain our current momentum, but will help support essential student aid, advance infrastructure improvements, and build a reserve fund to further sustain operational continuity, student success, academic excellence, and research innovation,” said Howard interim President and President Emeritus Wayne A.I. Frederick about the monumental gift in a statement.

Notable HU alumni include Kamala Harris, Chadwick Boseman, Thurgood Marshall, Phylicia Rashad, Taraji P. Henson, Debbie Allen, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, Lance Gross, and many more.

Have you ever experienced Howard’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Howard hotties who stunned at Homecoming on the flip.

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DQX4gHcgQFN/

The post Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 appeared first on Bossip.

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435363738
More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
In this photo illustration, the AES Corporation logo is seen...
News

Indianapolis Blocks Major AES Indiana Rate Hike

5 Items
News

House Reps Release Explosive Epstein Documents, White House Responds

Amazing Aerial View Above Indiana World War Memorial and Museum in Downtown Indianapolis
Entertainment

FSSA Ends Contract with MDwise Affecting Thousands

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close