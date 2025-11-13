“Babyface”: His Story Is Finally Coming to the Big Screen

The world will soon get a closer look at the life of one of music’s greatest storytellers. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, the award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer from Indianapolis, is finally getting his moment on the big screen.

An official Babyface documentary is now in production, directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel, known for Gaga: Five Foot Two. The film is being produced by Kenya Barris and Harborview Equity Partners, bringing together powerhouse creatives to honor one of the most influential figures in R&B and pop music.

From Indianapolis Roots to Global Greatness

Babyface’s journey began in Indianapolis, where his love for music first took shape. The documentary will follow his story from those early days to his rise as a global icon. His smooth sound and heartfelt lyrics helped define the soundtrack of generations.

Throughout his career, Babyface has worked with music royalty including Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men, Beyoncé, and Madonna. Each collaboration added another chapter to his musical legacy.

Inside the Documentary

Director Chris Moukarbel and his team at Permanent Wave Productions are creating an in-depth look at Babyface’s incredible career. The film includes exclusive interviews with the artist himself and with those who helped shape his success.

Together, they’ll explore how his creativity led to 13 Grammy Awards, seven BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year wins, 16 Billboard No. 1 pop singles, and 45 Billboard No. 1 R&B singles. Add to that more than 800 million records sold worldwide, and you see why his influence remains unmatched.

The Heart Behind the Hits

Babyface recently shared that this project gives him a chance to reflect on the highs and lows of his life. Revisiting his past, he said, helps him reconnect with the emotions that inspired his most powerful songs.

Producer Kenya Barris called Babyface “a culture-shaping artist whose influence is impossible to overstate.” Indeed, few artists have blended emotion, elegance, and soul quite like he has.

A Celebration of Legacy

The Babyface documentary promises to take viewers behind the music and into the heart of a man whose songs defined love for millions. It’s more than a film—it’s a celebration of timeless artistry, resilience, and the power of sound to move the world.



