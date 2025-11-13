Listen Live
Paris and Janet Jackson ‘Make Peace’ After Family Feud

Published on November 12, 2025

Source:

Paris and Janet Jackson ‘Make Peace’ After Family Feud

Paris Jackson is enlisting the support of her aunt Janet Jackson. She is doing this in her battle against the lawyers of her father Michael Jackson’s estate. Paris accuses the legal team of misusing funds from the late pop star’s estate. The two were seen embracing during Paris Fashion Week. This signals a united front in protecting Michael Jackson’s legacy. Paris filed a petition demanding transparency in legal expenses. Meanwhile, Janet is reportedly trying to mend their strained relationship for the sake of the family. The siblings have faced challenges with other family members over control of their father’s estate. This includes disputes over a biopic and music catalog sales. Source: https://radaronline.com/p/paris-jackson-makes-peace-aunt-janet-2billion-estate-war

