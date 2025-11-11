Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

SZA Opens Up About Her New Album and a Record-Breaking Year

SZA celebrated her 36th birthday no November 8th by surprising fans with a new product in her beauty line, responding to high demand. The singer-songwriter announced the addition of a new gloss

and coat to her brand’s website, expressing gratitude for the support. Her birthday came just one day after nominations for the 68th Grammy Awards were unveiled, with SZA earning multiple nods for

her collaborations with Kendrick Lamar.

On Friday, November 7, it was announced that she received nominations for:

An additional nomination related to 30 for 30 (with Kendrick Lamar) in an unspecified category

Record of the Year – Luther (with Kendrick Lamar)

Song of the Year – Luther (with Kendrick Lamar)

Fans worldwide sent heartfelt birthday wishes. The artist expressed appreciation for the recognition, emphasizing the significance of creating music that resonates with others.