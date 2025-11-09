Listen Live
Tyler Perry Pledges 1.4 Million for Hungry Families

Tyler Perry Pledges $1.4M to Aid Families Impacted by SNAP Benefit Cuts

Published on November 8, 2025

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story assets
Source: Prime Video / Prime Video

Tyler Perry Pledges $1.4M to Aid Families Impacted by SNAP Benefit Cuts

Tyler Perry has donated nearly $1.4 million to organizations supporting families affected by the recent pause to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Beneficiaries of Perry’s donation include Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, and others known for addressing hunger and food insecurity in underserved communities. Perry emphasized the urgent need for compassion during times of crisis, highlighting the life-changing impact of SNAP benefits on working families, seniors, and children. Perry, drawing from his own experiences with hunger and homelessness, expressed devastation over the potential loss of benefits for millions of Americans, calling for humanity and compassion in addressing the situation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has warned that millions could soon lose access to SNAP benefits if the current lapse in appropriations continues. Source: https://people.com/tyler-perry-donating-support-families-snap-benefit-reductions-exclusive-11845464

