Why Indiana SNAP Benefits Are Being Delayed

Published on November 5, 2025

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
SNAP And EBT
Smith Collection/Gado

STATEWIDE–The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has announced that November SNAP benefits will be delayed for Indiana households due to a revised formula for calculating benefits.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has updated directions for determining the maximum amount of benefits each household will receive. They say the recalculation is necessary because the federally determined maximum allotment for a household has been reduced by 50%.

SNAP assumes households spend 30% of their net income on food. Therefore, SNAP benefits are calculated by subtracting 30% of the household’s net income from the federally determined maximum allotment.

As a result of recalculating benefits for 274,000 households in Indiana, the benefits will be delayed by at least a week.

“We understand the urgency of this situation and are working swiftly to complete the recalculations and resume benefit issuance as soon as possible. In the meantime, Hoosiers in need of immediate food assistance are encouraged to call 211 or contact their local food bank,” said the FSSA in a Wednesday statement.

Why Indiana SNAP Benefits Are Being Delayed was originally published on wibc.com

