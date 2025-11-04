Source: General / General

Michael Jackson Earns $105 Million in 2025… and He’s Been Dead 16 Years

Michael Jackson remains the highest-paid deceased celebrity, earning an estimated $105 million in the past year and accumulating over $3.5 billion since his passing in 2009. His estate’s revenue is fueled by major deals, a Las Vegas residency, and successful stage productions, including a recent $600 million sale of a stake in his master recordings and publishing catalog to Sony Music. Jackson’s upcoming biopic and his unparalleled cultural and financial legacy continue to solidify his place as one of the most valuable artists in history, surpassing other late icons like Prince, John Lennon, and Bob Marley. Social media reactions highlight Jackson’s enduring success and generational wealth creation. Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke/world/us/608315-michael-jackson-named-highest-paid-dead-celebrity-2025-by-forbes