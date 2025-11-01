Listen Live
Tory Lanez Ordered to Sit For Deposition in Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

Published on November 1, 2025

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers have secured a court order for Tory Lanez to undergo a deposition in a lawsuit she filed against blogger Milagro Cooper. Lanez’s attempt to avoid the deposition was denied, and Megan’s legal team aims to question him about his alleged involvement in a campaign to discredit her. Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan in 2020, can plead the Fifth Amendment during the deposition. The lawsuit is scheduled for trial on November 17, with the deposition date to be determined by all parties involved. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2025/10/31/tory-lanez-ordered-deposition-megan-thee-stallion-lawsuit/

