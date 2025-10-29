50 Cent faced challenges early in his music career, with few willing to work with him after his controversial track “How to Rob” and a near-fatal shooting.

However, Juvenile played a key role in his success by providing access to a studio on his tour bus and connecting him with influential figures like Sha Money XL.

This connection also led to Young Buck’s involvement with 50 Cent’s G-Unit, showcasing the importance of networking and support in the music industry.

Source: https://www.vice.com/en/article/juvenile-says-hes-the-reason-50-cent-got-his-record-deal-with-eminem-hell-tell-you

Juvenile Says He Helped 50 Cent Land Deal with Eminem was originally published on hot1009.com