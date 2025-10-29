Juvenile Says He Helped 50 Cent Land Deal with Eminem
50 Cent faced challenges early in his music career, with few willing to work with him after his controversial track “How to Rob” and a near-fatal shooting.
However, Juvenile played a key role in his success by providing access to a studio on his tour bus and connecting him with influential figures like Sha Money XL.
This connection also led to Young Buck’s involvement with 50 Cent’s G-Unit, showcasing the importance of networking and support in the music industry.
Source: https://www.vice.com/en/article/juvenile-says-hes-the-reason-50-cent-got-his-record-deal-with-eminem-hell-tell-you
