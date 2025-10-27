Source: Getty/ Hilltop Coffee +Kitchen

Lena Waithe is developing a “friendship breakup” film about her and Issa Rae’s relationship

Lena Waithe and Issa Rae are working on a funny and silly movie about the ups and downs of their friendship, including a “friendship breakup.” Waithe wants them to play thinly veiled versions of themselves in the film. The characters’ names will be Lena and Issa. The longtime friends have collaborated on various projects over the years, and Waithe is now focusing on non-television projects as she wraps up “The Chi.” They are in talks to make the film happen. Source: https://thegrio.com/2025/10/26/lena-waithe-is-developing-a-friendship-breakup-film-about-her-and-issa-raes-relationship/