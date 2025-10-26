Source: General / Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu says OutKast’s ‘Ms. Jackson’ might not be about her mom

Erykah Badu recently revealed that she doesn’t believe OutKast’s hit song “Ms. Jackson” was actually about her, despite popular belief. The neo soul artist jokingly suggested that the song could have been about her mother, who also thinks it was about her. Originally released in 2000, the song remains one of OutKast’s biggest hits and has long been speculated to be an apology to Badu’s family from André 3000. However, both André and Big Boi have clarified that the song was meant to honor all “baby mamas’ mamas,” not just one specific person. Source: https://thegrio.com/2025/10/24/erykah-badu-says-outkasts-ms-jackson-might-not-be-about-her-mom-people-say-it-but-i-dont-think-so