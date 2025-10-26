Listen Live
Bryant Gumbel Seen After Hospitalization Update

Bryant Gumbel Seen For First Time Since Being Rushed to Hospital

Published on October 26, 2025

2015 UNICEF Snowflake Ball
Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Bryant Gumbel Seen For First Time Since Being Rushed to Hospital

Bryant Gumbel was spotted walking in New York City with his wife after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the week. He appeared bundled up in a black bomber jacket and a New York Yankees cap, looking relatively normal but a bit tired. Gumbel was taken to the hospital from his Manhattan apartment by ambulance after a medical incident. While he was still in the hospital on Tuesday, a family member mentioned that he was doing well but did not provide further details on his condition. Bryant Gumbel’s brother, Greg Gumbel, passed away last year at the age of 78. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2025/10/25/bryant-gumbel-seen-first-time-since-hospitalization/

