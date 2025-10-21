Lauren Speed-Hamilton’s Baby Boy Ezra Is Here – And The Photos Are Giving All The Feels

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Lauren Speed-Hamilton has officially entered her softest, sweetest era yet – motherhood.

The Love Is Blind alum and content creator, known for her grace and humor, just welcomed her first child with husband Cameron Hamilton. The baby’s name is Ezra.

Congratulations! Lauren Speed Hamilton Is A Boy Mom

The couple shared the news in a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram that are giving us all the feels. Calling all internet aunties and uncles — it’s our time.

The carousel showed pure joy. Lauren glowed in a white robe, snuggled up with her newborn. Cameron cradled Ezra closely.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In one photo, the new parents gazed at each other with soft smiles. Other shots captured tiny baby toes, little hands, and even bottles of liquid milk, the start of Lauren’s breastfeeding journey.

According to People, baby Ezra arrived on October 1 at 8:18 p.m., weighing 5 lbs., 15 oz. The moment marked the end of a long fertility journey. “He’s been such a blessing already,” Lauren shared. “Having [him] has made the long journey worth it.”

Cameron agreed. “It still feels surreal that we have a son after four years of trying to conceive,” he said. “The 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real. I’m grateful for it all.”

The couple also revealed the sweet story behind their son’s name. One day, Lauren found her late father’s Bible. It was opened to the Book of Ezra, with a picture of her dad tucked inside.

“That was a sign,” she told People.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton Is Embracing Motherhood

The Love Seat podcast hosts have long been the blueprint for real love after reality TV. Their latest photos with their new baby captured that same energy – and we love that for them.

Parenthood has already been an adjustment, but Lauren is embracing it all. “I’m not gonna lie, it’s been rough adjusting to the late-night diaper changes and feedings,” she admitted to People. “What’s been working for us so far has been sticking to a schedule as much as we can.”

Cameron had nothing but praise. “Lauren is a great mom already,” he shared. “She’s always making sure he’s got his hat and socks on, even though he likes kicking them off.”

From Netflix’s pods to parenthood, Lauren and Cameron’s love story continues to inspire. We love to see a Black woman cared for, loved on, and allowed to shine and be her authentic self.

Together, the OG Love Is Blind couple reminds us that sometimes, reality TV magic can become the real thing. And this new chapter is everything.

Congratulations, Lauren and Cameron!

Lauren Speed-Hamilton’s Baby Boy Ezra Is Here – And The Photos Are Giving All The Feels was originally published on hellobeautiful.com