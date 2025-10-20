Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

Source: PHOTO: Official state photo/Gov. Eric Holcomb’s website

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has asked the federal government for a waiver from certain requirements of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA).

The state wants this flexibility to cut down on bureaucracy and let schools focus more intensely on student achievement.

Governor Mike Braun praised the submission, saying “Indiana continues to lead the nation in education and innovation. We can best support Hoosier students when we return education to the states, empower parents with high-quality educational options, get red tape out of the way for educators, and focus on improvement for every student.”

The request highlights Indiana’s recent successes, including the largest-ever 5-percentage-point increase in third-grade literacy rates, rising to 6th in the nation in reading based on NAEP, a significant rise in math proficiency, and the highest-ever graduate rate in 2024.

“With the opportunity to return education back to the states, we had a clear choice to make in Indiana: continue with the status quo or seize this moment to gain the flexibilities needed to remove federal barriers to more urgently move the needle for students,” Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, said. “As a state, we are leaning in to seize this moment, and today, our message to Washington is clear: Indiana is ready and eager, so give us the flexibility to keep driving forward for Indiana students!”

The waiver only applies to ESEA provisions and does not affect the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). The U.S. Department of Education has 120 days to respond, and if approved, the changes would take effect in the 2026-2027 school year.

