The Fix: Katt Williams Announces “Golden Age” Comedy Tour for 2026

A Comedy Icon Returns to the Stage

Fans can expect a major tour that kicks off January 23, 2026, at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Produced by North American Entertainment Group, the Katt Williams Golden Age Tour will stop in major cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, and Washington, D.C. The closest stop for Indianapolis fans will be May 2 at Chicago’s United Center.

Williams has been a powerhouse in comedy for more than two decades. His sharp wit and fearless storytelling have made him one of the most influential performers of his generation. Starting as a teenager in the comedy circuit, he built a reputation for bold, socially charged humor that connects with audiences everywhere.

From Stage to Screen and Back Again

Beyond stand-up, Katt Williams has an impressive film and television career. His credits include Friday After Next, Norbit, Scary Movie V, and The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2. He has also appeared in The Boondocks and Wild ’N Out. In 2018, he earned an Emmy Award for his role on Donald Glover’s hit series Atlanta.

His stand-up catalog is equally legendary. Specials like The Pimp Chronicles, It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’, American Hustle, and World War III showcase his signature mix of truth and humor. His most recent special, Woke Foke, became Netflix’s most-watched comedy event of 2024.



What to Expect from The Golden Age Tour

Now, Katt Williams is ready to deliver new jokes, new stories, and that unmistakable energy that only he can bring. Presale tickets open October 20 at 10 a.m. local time, while general tickets go on sale October 22 on Ticketmaster.

With The Golden Age Tour, Katt Williams is proving once again that great comedy never fades—it just gets sharper with time.