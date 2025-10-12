Source: Michael / General

Michael Jackson Biopic Hits Theaters April 2026; First Trailer Coming Next Month

A new film titled “Michael” depicting the rise of the King of Pop is set to premiere on April 24, 2026, with the trailer debuting before “Wicked: For Good” on November 21. Jaafar Jackson, the star’s nephew, takes on the titular role, directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan. The production team includes Graham King and John Branca, with the film focusing on Michael Jackson’s 1980s peak. The star-studded cast includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Kendrick Sampson, and Kat Graham, with plans for a potential follow-up film. Cameras rolled from January to June 2024, with Lionsgate handling North American showings and Universal overseeing worldwide distribution. Source: https://k1047.com/2025/10/10/michael-jackson-biopic-hits-theaters-april-2026-first-trailer-coming-next-month/