Listen Live
Movies

Michael Jackson Biopic Release Date and Trailer

Michael Jackson Biopic Hits Theaters April 2026; First Trailer Coming Next Month

Published on October 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael
Source: Michael / General

Michael Jackson Biopic Hits Theaters April 2026; First Trailer Coming Next Month

A new film titled “Michael” depicting the rise of the King of Pop is set to premiere on April 24, 2026, with the trailer debuting before “Wicked: For Good” on November 21. Jaafar Jackson, the star’s nephew, takes on the titular role, directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan. The production team includes Graham King and John Branca, with the film focusing on Michael Jackson’s 1980s peak. The star-studded cast includes Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Kendrick Sampson, and Kat Graham, with plans for a potential follow-up film. Cameras rolled from January to June 2024, with Lionsgate handling North American showings and Universal overseeing worldwide distribution. Source: https://k1047.com/2025/10/10/michael-jackson-biopic-hits-theaters-april-2026-first-trailer-coming-next-month/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Group of smiling women drinking water after fitness training in Lisbon
Entertainment

The Sisterhood Send Off and Black Girls Day Off Celebration

Smile, black woman and headphones with tablet at house for streaming, social media and listening to music. Happy, female person and digital for movie search, film audio and playlist sound in lounge
Lifestyle

The Joy Check In Celebrate Black Girl Joy in Every Form

Local

Indy CVS Shooting Leaves Three Injured

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close