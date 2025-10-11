Listen Live
Music

Kendrick Lamar GNX Breaks Sales Records in 2025

Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Becomes First Rap Album to Sell Over 2 Million Units in 2025

Published on October 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Source: Dave Free / pgLang

Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Becomes First Rap Album to Sell Over 2 million Units in 2025

Kendrick Lamar’s album GNX has made history by becoming the first rap album to sell over 2 million units in 2025, despite being released in 2024. The album is not only dominating the rap charts but is also the fifth highest-selling album across all genres. The success of GNX can be attributed to Kendrick’s feud with Drake, which led to the release of the hit single “Not Like Us.” The album features standout tracks like “tv off,” “peekaboo,” and the SZA-assisted “luther,” which is predicted to win Song of the Year at the Grammys. GNX’s cultural impact was further solidified when it was featured during Super Bowl LIX. Source: https://ratingsgamemusic.com/2025/10/10/kendrick-lamars-gnx-becomes-first-rap-album-to-sell-over-2-million-units-in-2025/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Group of smiling women drinking water after fitness training in Lisbon
Entertainment

The Sisterhood Send Off and Black Girls Day Off Celebration

Smile, black woman and headphones with tablet at house for streaming, social media and listening to music. Happy, female person and digital for movie search, film audio and playlist sound in lounge
Lifestyle

The Joy Check In Celebrate Black Girl Joy in Every Form

Local

Indy CVS Shooting Leaves Three Injured

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close