Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Becomes First Rap Album to Sell Over 2 million Units in 2025

Kendrick Lamar’s album GNX has made history by becoming the first rap album to sell over 2 million units in 2025, despite being released in 2024. The album is not only dominating the rap charts but is also the fifth highest-selling album across all genres. The success of GNX can be attributed to Kendrick’s feud with Drake, which led to the release of the hit single “Not Like Us.” The album features standout tracks like “tv off,” “peekaboo,” and the SZA-assisted “luther,” which is predicted to win Song of the Year at the Grammys. GNX’s cultural impact was further solidified when it was featured during Super Bowl LIX. Source: https://ratingsgamemusic.com/2025/10/10/kendrick-lamars-gnx-becomes-first-rap-album-to-sell-over-2-million-units-in-2025/