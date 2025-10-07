Listen Live
Diddy Requests New Jersey Prison for 50-Month Sentence

Published on October 7, 2025

Sean Combs
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers are requesting that the hip-hop mogul be sent to a low-security federal prison in New Jersey to serve his four-year, two-month sentence, citing the drug treatment program at the facility as beneficial for his rehabilitation. The lawyers urged the judge to recommend placement at FCI Fort Dix, emphasizing the programs available for addressing drug abuse issues and maximizing family visitation. Combs, who was convicted under the Mann Act, has been serving time at a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest in 2024. While facing civil lawsuits, Combs expressed his commitment to remaining drug-free and peaceful in a letter to the judge. President Trump mentioned that Combs had requested a pardon, but it remains unclear if it will be granted. Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fci-fort-dix-sean-diddy-combs-prison-request-update/

