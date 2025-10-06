Listen Live
Local

Man Now Suing Mark Sanchez, FOX Corporation

Man Now Suing Mark Sanchez, FOX Corporation for Indianapolis Stabbing Incident

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS–The man who says he was stabbed by former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez in Indianapolis this past weekend is now suing Sanchez and FOX Corporation.

The lawsuit claims the man “suffered severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress and other damages.”

Both he and his family are trying to keep his identity private. The incident happened early Saturday morning, which is the day before Sanchez was supposed to broadcast the Las Vegas Raiders-Indianapolis Colts game on FOX.

The man’s lawsuit against FOX claims the company owed a duty of care to the man to ensure its employees conducted themselves in a reasonable manner, and the company should’ve known about Sanchez’s “unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct.”

Among the accusations in the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims these things to have happened:

-At the time of the incident, the man was working as an employee of a company that specializes in commercial cooking oil recycling and disposal at the loading dock of The Westin Indianapolis hotel when he was approached by Sanchez.
-Sanchez instigated an altercation with the man, claiming the man could not be at the location and that Sanchez had spoken to the hotel manager.
-Sanchez tried to get in the man’s work truck without permission and blocked the man from getting his cellphone to call his manager.
-The situation escalated when Sanchez blocked and shoved the man, so the man used pepper spray in self-defense.
-The pepper-spray was ineffective, and Sanchez continued to move toward the man. A fight occurred, resulting in injuries to the man’s head, jaw and neck.

He wants a jury trial along with the following:

-Compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial
-Punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial
-Costs and expenses of this action, including reasonable attorney’s fees
-Any other relief that the court deems just and proper

Man Now Suing Mark Sanchez, FOX Corporation for Indianapolis Stabbing Incident  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Destroying of old industrial building by excavator destroyer
Local

Indianapolis clears troubled Towne and Terrace housing complex

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close