Source: Reebok / Reebok

Angel Reese steps into Hollywood with surprising new role

WNBA star Angel Reese is making her feature-film debut in the political thriller A House of Dynamite, alongside Hollywood heavyweights. Transitioning from basketball to acting, Reese received advice from Idris Elba and Common, emphasizing confidence and professional training. In the film, Reese plays a WNBA star in a scene that humanizes the narrative amid geopolitical chaos. Her dual careers in sports and entertainment showcase a willingness to take risks and challenge herself in new environments. Source: https://rollingout.com/2025/10/05/angel-reese-steps-into-hollywood-with/