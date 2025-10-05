Listen Live
Entertainment

Angel Reese steps into Hollywood with surprising new role

Published on October 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reebok Signs Angel Reese
Source: Reebok / Reebok

Angel Reese steps into Hollywood with surprising new role

WNBA star Angel Reese is making her feature-film debut in the political thriller A House of Dynamite, alongside Hollywood heavyweights. Transitioning from basketball to acting, Reese received advice from Idris Elba and Common, emphasizing confidence and professional training. In the film, Reese plays a WNBA star in a scene that humanizes the narrative amid geopolitical chaos. Her dual careers in sports and entertainment showcase a willingness to take risks and challenge herself in new environments. Source: https://rollingout.com/2025/10/05/angel-reese-steps-into-hollywood-with/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Entertainment

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close