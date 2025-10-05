Source: Getty/Sean “Diddy” Combs – Picture provided by Canva

Suge Knight criticized Diddy for his courtroom theatrics and accused him of being protected by federal authorities following Diddy’s 50-month prison sentence for transporting individuals for prostitution. Knight compared his own courtroom experience to Diddy’s, claiming he wasn’t allowed to speak or do anything during his trial. Knight believes Diddy’s sentence was too lenient and suggested that Diddy’s ties with the government played a role in the outcome. Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison but acquitted on more severe charges, while Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/suge-knight-comments-on-diddy-sentencing-was-waiting-for-him-to-shake-that-ass/