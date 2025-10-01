Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Tiara Thomas Teams Up With H.E.R. for Empowering New Single “Move”

Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter and singer Tiara Thomas is back with new music, and she’s brought along a familiar collaborator.

Thomas has officially released her latest single, “Move,” featuring none other than H.E.R.

The track, out now via ONErpm, is the duo’s first release together in 2025 and serves as Thomas’ third single this year, following “Kiss Me” and “A Hug.”

A Message of Power & Boundaries

Produced by Non Native and Luis Bordeaux, “Move” is a smooth, downtempo anthem with an empowering message.

Laced with warm production and thoughtful lyrics, the song encourages listeners to reclaim their power by setting boundaries and stepping away from negative people or situations.

Thomas sets the tone with,

“I gotta watch how I move / Know they be switching up crews and views / So I gotta watch who I choose,” while H.E.R. adds her own perspective:

“I don’t want nothing to do with it / I’m just a moody recluse with it.”

Speaking about the song, Thomas explained:

“‘Move’ comes from a place of reclaiming my power and peace. It’s about not being a hostage to people or circumstances, but rather accepting what is and moving accordingly.”

A History of Hits Together

This isn’t the first time Thomas and H.E.R. have linked up.

Their creative chemistry dates back to H.E.R.’s debut EP Vol. 1 in 2016, when Thomas co-wrote the fan-favorite “Avenue.”

Since then, the powerhouse pair have collaborated on standout tracks like “Slide,” “Damage,” and the Oscar- and Grammy-winning “Fight For You.”

While Thomas continues to roll out singles that may hint at a larger project, fans are also eager for more music from H.E.R., whose last full-length album Back of My Mind arrived in 2021.

Listen to “Move”

With heartfelt lyrics and undeniable chemistry, “Move” is another reminder of the magic these two artists create together.

Stream Tiara Thomas’ “Move” featuring H.E.R. below.



