Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak: Dating Rumors Surge

Mariah Carey Teams Up With Anderson .Paak for Flirty New Music Video

Published on September 28, 2025

Source: Getty

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak fuel dating rumors with the release of their new music video for “Play This Song.” The black-and-white visual shows the pair looking glamorous and singing to each other inside a luxurious mansion. Fans speculate about their relationship after the video shows them appearing enamored with each other. .Paak wraps Carey in a hug and kisses her on the cheek at the end of the video, sparking further speculation. In a recent interview, Carey played coy about her relationship status with .Paak, calling their dynamic “something special.”

Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/mariah-carey-anderson-paak-pda-play-this-song-music-video-1236076456

