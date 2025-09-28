Source: Getty

Mariah Carey Teams Up With Anderson .Paak for Flirty New Music Video

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak fuel dating rumors with the release of their new music video for “Play This Song.” The black-and-white visual shows the pair looking glamorous and singing to each other inside a luxurious mansion. Fans speculate about their relationship after the video shows them appearing enamored with each other. .Paak wraps Carey in a hug and kisses her on the cheek at the end of the video, sparking further speculation. In a recent interview, Carey played coy about her relationship status with .Paak, calling their dynamic “something special.”

