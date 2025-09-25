Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Mariah Carey Previews New Music With SZA

When two generations of R&B excellence sit down together, you know something special is about to happen.

That’s exactly what went down when Mariah Carey and SZA linked up recently, giving fans a moment that was equal parts legendary and forward-looking.

In the middle of their candid conversation, Mariah did something that had the internet buzzing.

She previewed the title track from her upcoming album, Here for It All, before it’s even out.

For longtime fans, it was like getting an early invitation into Mimi’s next era.

For newer fans, it was a chance to witness the Songbird Supreme still pushing boundaries nearly three decades into her career.

The vibe between Mariah and SZA was easy, playful, and full of respect.

SZA asked the kinds of questions we’ve all wondered — like which album Mariah feels most reflects who she truly is.

That exchange wasn’t just fan service; it was two women at the top of their game sharing perspective on artistry, confidence, and what it means to stay true to yourself while evolving with the times.

Mariah’s next album, Here for It All, is set to drop September 26, 2025, and she’s already given us a taste with her lead single “Type Dangerous.”

The project is said to balance the timeless ballads we know and love her for with a few bold, fresh moves that feel tailor-made for 2025.

And after seeing her connect with SZA, fans can’t help but speculate: could a collaboration be on the way?