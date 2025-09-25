Source: Chris Walter / Getty

On This Day in 1976: Stevie Wonder releases “Songs in The Key of Life”

On September 28, 1976, Stevie Wonder released his iconic album “Songs In The Key of Life,” considered a musical masterpiece of the 1970s. The album, featuring a stellar lineup of musicians and vocalists, topped the charts and produced hits like “I Wish,” “Sir Duke,” and “Isn’t She Lovely.” Many of the album’s tracks, such as “Love’s In Need of Love Today” and “As,” have become timeless classics and influenced generations of artists. In 2016, Wonder celebrated the album’s 40th anniversary with a world tour performing it in full, marking a significant milestone in music history. Source: https://soultracks.com/today-music-history-stevie-wonder-songs-key-life-2