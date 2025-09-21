Source: 60 Minutes / @60Minutes/X

Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar Song as Epigraph in New Memoir

Kamala Harris includes quotes from Kendrick Lamar and Alberto Brandolini in her new campaign memoir, “107 Days.” The book features Lamar’s lyrics from “DNA” and a quote about refuting misinformation. Harris previously referenced Lamar’s music at the BET Awards in 2024. In the memoir, she also recounts a frustrating phone call with Joe Biden before a debate with Donald Trump.

“His brother had told him that those guys were not going to support me because I’d been saying bad things about him,” wrote Harris. “He wasn’t inclined to believe it, he claimed, but he thought I should know in case my team had been encouraging me to put daylight between the two of us.”

“Joe then rattled on about his own former debate performances. ‘I beat him the other time; I wasn’t feeling well in that last one,’” she added. “He continued to insist that his debate performance hadn’t hurt him much with the electorate. I was barely listening.”

Harris then reflected on her frustration with Biden after that call. “I just couldn’t understand why he would call me, right now, and make it all about himself,” she wrote. “Distracting me with worry about hostile power-brokers in the biggest city of the most important state.”

“107 Days” is set to be released on Sept. 23. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/treyalston/kamala-harris-kendrick-lamar-song-epigraph-new-memoir