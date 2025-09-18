Listen Live
Entertainment

Monica Sets the Dress Code for The Boy Is Mine Tour

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Brandy & Monica 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour asset
Source: Vaughn Alvarez / Vaughn Alvarez

Monica Sets the Dress Code for The Boy Is Mine Tour

Monica Denise just gave fans their official fashion inspo for The Boy Is Mine Tour — and it’s all about power moves.

In a recent Instagram post, Monica stunned in a tailored suit and told fans exactly how she wants the crowd to show up:

“Women in Suits Represent STRENGTH • POWER & UNITY…
If these images are inspiring to you, be sure to dress accordingly during THE BOY IS MINE TOUR…
There is No Boy, Just Bosses 😉 @brandy”

The post quickly set social media buzzing, as fans praised Monica’s message of unity and empowerment ahead of the much-anticipated tour with Brandy.

Instead of rivalry, Monica and Brandy are using this moment to celebrate collaboration, confidence, and women taking up space.

The Boy Is Mine Tour is already one of the most talked-about R&B events of 2025, bringing two legendary voices together on one stage.

Now, with Monica encouraging fans to suit up, expect arenas to be filled with a sea of boss energy — turning the concerts into more than just shows, but statements.

RELATED: The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Entertainment

The Fix: Meagan Good Gushes over Her Marriage

A white car is driving down the road
Local

Speeding concerns on Meridian Street reach new high following crash

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Politics

Braun says redistricting special session could happen in November

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close