Listen Live
Local

Body recovered from pond near Castleton, IMPD investigating

The body was recovered near 82nd Street and Craig Avenue in front of a senior living apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has confirmed a death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from a pond near Castleton.

The body was recovered near 82nd Street and Craig Avenue in front of a senior living apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department assisted with the recovery from the water.

Police have provided limited information, confirming only that it is a death investigation.

No details have been released about the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the death.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Entertainment

The Fix: Meagan Good Gushes over Her Marriage

A white car is driving down the road
Local

Speeding concerns on Meridian Street reach new high following crash

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Politics

Braun says redistricting special session could happen in November

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close