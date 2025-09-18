Body recovered from pond near Castleton, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has confirmed a death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from a pond near Castleton.
The body was recovered near 82nd Street and Craig Avenue in front of a senior living apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
The Indianapolis Fire Department assisted with the recovery from the water.
Police have provided limited information, confirming only that it is a death investigation.
No details have been released about the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the death.
