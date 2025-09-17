Fishers Police Department

FISHERS, Ind.–The Fishers Police Department, IMPD, and an FBI Task Force all combined to arrest three kids this week because they say they broke into hundreds of cars across Indianapolis and Fishers.

“Criminals that would come out and do these crimes in our communities don’t have borders. Our message today is neither do we,” said Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart at a Wednesday news conference.

The kids they arrested were a 16-year-old and two 17-year olds. Detectives are sifting through the evidence and investigators will notify the victims once the stolen property can be returned. Six guns and two stolen vehicles were recovered.

Also at the press conference was Timothy O’Malley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Indianapolis. He had a message for anyone else who wants to commit crimes.

“We will be looking to prosecute people federally who engage in violent crime in this community,” said O’Malley.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey says this involves more than 200 incidents of crime and they are not done with their work in this investigation. He asked “where were the parents in all of this?”

“My suggestion is to parents is to know where your kids are, know what they’re doing, and have some control over them. We believe there are also other crews out there operating. You’re putting yourself at great risk with these activities,” Bailey said.

Bailey said they will bring charges against the parents if the parents had any involvement in these crimes.

“These arrests are the result of strong partnerships the FBI has with our local law enforcement colleagues. By working together, we can swiftly address violent crime and hold accountable those who endanger our communities. The FBI will continue to bring our resources to the table to support our partners and protect the safety of residents and keep our neighborhoods safe,” said O’Malley.

Stolen Guns and Vehicles Recovered Across Central Indiana, Three Kids Arrested was originally published on wibc.com