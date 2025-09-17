Source: Darren Julien / Julien Auctions

Diving Into the Conspiracy Theory Surrounding Michael Jackson’s Death

16 years after his passing, there’s always some conspiracy theory surrounding the death of Michael Jackson, suggesting that he was murdered due to his ownership of valuable music catalogs and his desire to break free from the music industry. The theory implicates Dr. Conrad Murray as a fall guy in the alleged assassination plot orchestrated by record executives. Following Jackson’s death, his album sales surged, and his estate reaped significant financial gains, leading to suspicions of foul play. After all this time, there have been questions about the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s demise and the motives of those involved in his career. What do you think?

Source: https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/3552044/diving-into-the-conspiracy-theory-surrounding-michael-jacksons-death